LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis in public.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Pacific Division announced the increased deployment for Venice and Dockweiler beaches.

“In anticipation of an increased amount of beach visitors over the Memorial Day weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department will be heavily deployed at Venice and Dockweiler Beaches. Beach visitors are reminded that drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis in public is prohibited. Officers will conduct strict enforcement to ensure a safe environment for all beach visitors,” the Pacific Division said.

In addition, the LAPD noted that it will be enforcing the illegal operation of bicycles and electronic scooters on Ocean Front Walk is prohibited.

The Department also noted that dogs are not allowed at Venice Beach between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through October 31.

Parents are also remided to keep a close eye on their children this weekend.

“Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor minors at all times, as we often experience an increase in “Lost Child” reports over busy weekends,” the Pacific Division said.