Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National Tournament
* Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice
May 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
47 units with retail under construction By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Missing 13-Year-Old From Oregon Could be Living on Venice Beach
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Grandmother says missing 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz may be living in tent on Venice Beach By Sam Catanzaro The grandmother...
Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop
May 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
May 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary
May 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
