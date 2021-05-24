May 25, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National Tournament
* Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Venice Beach News, video
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...
video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

Read more
May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...

Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Missing 13-Year-Old From Oregon Could be Living on Venice Beach

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Grandmother says missing 13-year-old Kail Thomas Schmalz may be living in tent on Venice Beach  By Sam Catanzaro  The grandmother...

The former Santa Monica Ben & Jerry's. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street  By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
Food & Drink, video

Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
video

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
video

Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
News, video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....

The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...

An LAFD command post at the Will Rogers beach parking lot over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...

