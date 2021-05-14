Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business. Video brought to you by School of Rock.
Sew to Go?
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country
May 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
U.S. News and World Report releases annual report By Toi Creel Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...
Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen
After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!
On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021
May 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
