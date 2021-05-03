Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk

LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth
By Sam Catanzaro
A reported homeless woman gave birth on the Venice Beach Boardwalk over the weekend.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesperson Nicholas Prange, dispatchers received an obstetrician call at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. LAFD crews responded to the area of the 300 block of Ocean Front Walk (near Rose Avenue) and transported the mother and newborn to a local hospital.
The LAFD had no further information to share about the incident, other than that the mother is 30-years-old.
The Venice Current reported the mother is a homeless woman from Virginia. The LAFD was not able to confirm this.