Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk

LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth

By Sam Catanzaro

A reported homeless woman gave birth on the Venice Beach Boardwalk over the weekend.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesperson Nicholas Prange, dispatchers received an obstetrician call at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. LAFD crews responded to the area of the 300 block of Ocean Front Walk (near Rose Avenue) and transported the mother and newborn to a local hospital.

The LAFD had no further information to share about the incident, other than that the mother is 30-years-old.

The Venice Current reported the mother is a homeless woman from Virginia. The LAFD was not able to confirm this.