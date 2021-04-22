April 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

Popular SM restaurant back up and running

By Toi Creel

Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic. Others, however, have been able to stay alive. By adopting new carryout models and including new outdoor dining options Tar & Roses Restaurant, located at 602 Santa Monica Boulevard, has been able to outlast a pandemic and continue to bring the Santa Monica neighborhood quality food and drinks.

“Our reopening took longer than most because we were vandalized in late May 2020,” said Johnnie Jenkins, General Manager of the restaurant. “When we were done with repairs there were only a couple weeks until the winter shutdown in California.” After a couple months of takeout we finally opened for dining again on March 3rd.” The restaurant was able to build a cozy parklet on 6th Street, creating sidewalk seating with plenty of distance between tables. 

Jenkins is no stranger to leading revolutionary restaurants. He helped lead the opening team for Venice’s first nightclub, Air Conditioned Supper Club in 2006. In 2008 he also helped open Venice Beach Wines, which explains his passion for wine.. 

Tar & Roses is a reference to the aromas and tasting notes of Barolos in the wine world. The majority of their food is wood-fired so the wine pairings are earthy and red. “We serve internationally inspired, farmer’s market driven, wood-fired cuisine,” Jenkins said. He describes the restaurant as a neighborhood staple, with a menu pulling from various cultures but staying true to tradition. ” Seasoning and preparation styles remain fairly true to each dish’s roots, but are designed in a whimsical manner that is purely California at heart and revolve around the wood burning oven.”  

Signature dishes include their Whole Fried Snapper, Wood Roasted English Peas, Red Curry Shellfish Pot and Charred Octopus Skewers. The menu is fluid, pulling seasonal items from the farmers market to create food directly tied into the local area. 

The brainchild behind the restaurant is Santa Monica-native Chef Andrew Kirschner. He graduated from the California Culinary Academy in 1997, and held a range of sous-chef positions before returning to Los Angeles in 2000. From then on he worked in an array of popular spots such as Joe’s in Venice, Chadwick in Beverly Hills, and then became a chef/partner at Table 8 in West Hollywood. Before opening Tar & Roses, Kirschner was the Executive Chef and partner at Wilshire and was also named Best New Chef in 2008. With his restaurant, Kirschner aims to “share a restaurant that speaks to his travels and deeply ingredient-focused food philosophy.”

The restaurant says they also work to keep customers in mind with updated spacing and sanitization methods to maintain Covid-19 protocols. They’ve implemented employee training based on LACDPH, OSHA, and CDC guidelines. Tar and Roses is also certified by Santa Monica Shines and has partnered with GTHR SAFE, a community of businesses and specialists dedicated to the health and safety of our communities. “While we are serious about food and hospitality we never take ourselves too seriously. The atmosphere is upbeat and friendly from the moment you walk into our dining room.”

in Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
The interior of JuneShine on Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: JuneShine (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

A Venice bungalow on fire early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...

California grunion spawning on a sandy Southern California beach. Photo: CDFW.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...

Maria Greenshields-Ziman attends Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction at Google Los Angeles on May 19, 2019 in Venice, CA. Photo by David Crotty/PMC via Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Walk Returns

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11 By Staff Writer The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...

The area of Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Court where a fatal hit and run took place in January. Photo: Google.
Featured

LAPD Seek Information on Fatal Venice Hit and Run

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Police are seeking info regarding a hit and run that killed a 60-year-old Venice man earlier this year.  According to...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

14 Home Complex Starting at $3 Million Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

 Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...

LAFD responds to a Del Rey dry cleaning fire. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Del Rey Dry Cleaner Goes up in Flames

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

LAFD put out first-floor fire this week By Chad Winthrop Over 90 firefighters put out a fire that broke at...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

The Wolf Snack from Lupa Cotta. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday By Kerry Slater A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR