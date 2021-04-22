Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica

Toi Creel

A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street in Santa Monica.

On Saturday April 17, JuneShine Hard Kombucha opened its tasting room at 2914 Main Street. Inside the Santa Monica location, either indoors or outdoors, customers can find palm trees and greenery along with patio seating and of course hard kumbucha.

The company, known for the canned hard kumbucha, is offering their signature drinks including the midnight painkiller, blood orange mint and tropical citrus. They also have a new flavor — chili mango — which will be available for pickup or delivery.

Kombucha is a fermented drink that’s sweetened with black or green tea drink and offers valuable B and C vitamins from the fermentation process. Their ingredients include green tea, honey, fruit juice, spices, along with their jun-kombucha base (also known as the SCOBY). June Shine uses organic ingredients and excludes “artificial coloring, GMOs, pesticides, or processed corn or rice syrup,” according to their website.

The company has two other tasting rooms in San Diego, but this is their first in Los Angeles.

Tasting room hours are from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. They are operating at limited capacity to ensure safe sipping, according to a Facebook post.

For more information visit https://juneshine.com/.