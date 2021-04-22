April 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The interior of JuneShine on Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: JuneShine (Facebook).

Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica

Toi Creel

A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street in Santa Monica.

On Saturday April 17, JuneShine Hard Kombucha opened its tasting room at 2914 Main Street. Inside the Santa Monica location, either indoors or outdoors, customers can find palm trees and greenery along with patio seating and of course hard kumbucha.

The company, known for the canned hard kumbucha, is offering their signature drinks including the midnight painkiller, blood orange mint and tropical citrus. They also have a new flavor — chili mango — which will be available for pickup or delivery.

Kombucha is a fermented drink that’s sweetened with black or green tea drink and offers valuable B and C vitamins from the fermentation process. Their ingredients include green tea, honey, fruit juice, spices, along with their jun-kombucha base (also known as the SCOBY). June Shine uses organic ingredients and excludes “artificial coloring, GMOs, pesticides, or processed corn or rice syrup,” according to their website.

The company has two other tasting rooms in San Diego, but this is their first in Los Angeles.

Tasting room hours are from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. They are operating at limited capacity to ensure safe sipping, according to a Facebook post.

For more information visit https://juneshine.com/.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

A Venice bungalow on fire early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...

California grunion spawning on a sandy Southern California beach. Photo: CDFW.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...

Maria Greenshields-Ziman attends Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction at Google Los Angeles on May 19, 2019 in Venice, CA. Photo by David Crotty/PMC via Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Walk Returns

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11 By Staff Writer The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...

The area of Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Court where a fatal hit and run took place in January. Photo: Google.
Featured

LAPD Seek Information on Fatal Venice Hit and Run

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Police are seeking info regarding a hit and run that killed a 60-year-old Venice man earlier this year.  According to...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

14 Home Complex Starting at $3 Million Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

 Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...

LAFD responds to a Del Rey dry cleaning fire. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Del Rey Dry Cleaner Goes up in Flames

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

LAFD put out first-floor fire this week By Chad Winthrop Over 90 firefighters put out a fire that broke at...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

The Wolf Snack from Lupa Cotta. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday By Kerry Slater A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR