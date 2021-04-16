14 Home Complex Starting at $3 Million Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

Work wraps up at Encore development

By Chad Winthrop

Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1 million per unit in Playa Vista near the offices of Facebook and IMAX.

As reported by Urbanized LA, construction company Taylor Morrison is finishing up work at a development called Encore at 6500 Seabluff Drive in the master-planned Playa Vista community. The project was billed as the final development of for-sale homes in Playa Vista, according to Urbanized.

The project’s website shows that each single-family residence, starting at $3.1 million, ranges between 3,627-3,666 Sq. Ft., with 4-5 bedrooms, 3 baths plus 1-2 powder rooms and a 2-car private garage. In addition, the website touts “convenient side yards, chef’s kitchens, private elevators and magnificent bluff views from covered decks.”

The apartments are located close to the offices of a number of major companies, including IMAX, Facebook and EA Sports. In addition, Google purchased a 12-acre plot of land nearby in 2014. The company has not yet announced plans for the space. As reported by Urbanized, Google’s vacant property is zoned for around 900,000 square feet of office space.