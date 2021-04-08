April 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault. Hear from an eyewitness in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower following a recent touch up from the Beaches and Harbors Los Angeles County crews. Photos: Venice Pride (Facebook).
Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...

Warren Furutani speaking at the 2019 VJAMM Commemoration. Photo: Courtesy VJAMM.
Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...

Photo: Getty.
Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Venice Residents Suing City For Lack of Homeless Enforcement

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

A lawsuit has been filed between the Venice residents and the City of Los Angeles over the city’s handling of...

