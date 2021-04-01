Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Venice Residents Suing City For Lack of Homeless Enforcement
March 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A lawsuit has been filed between the Venice residents and the City of Los Angeles over the city’s handling of...
Man Arrested After Reported Child Molestation at Venice Boardwalk
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim released back to a responsible adult following Sunday incident, LAPD says By Sam Catanzaro A suspect was arrested after...
Rodeway Inn Near Venice Beach Signs Agreement After Non-Compliance With ADA
March 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
United States Attorney’s Office announces agreements with 27 Southern California hotels By Chad Winthrop Federal prosecutors have signed an agreement...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope
March 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer. Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Passed Away
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Rihanna Visits Venice Beach Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – March, 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local Homeless Activist Arrested In Echo Park * Rihanna Visits Venice...
Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey
March 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Two Vehicles Damaged in Week’s Fourth Encampmemt-Related Fire
March 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fourth encampment-related fire in a week By Sam Catanzaro Two vehicles were among the property damaged in a Venice tent...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty to the Killing of Elderly Venice Photographer
March 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
45-year-old man pleads not guilty at preliminary hearing Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A man pleaded not guilty this week to...
The Hazards of Storm Drains
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection
The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Brush Fire Burns Five Acres at Ballona Wetlands
March 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 50 firefighters put out Wednesday blaze By Sam Catanzaro Over 50 firefighters aided by a helicopter fought off a...
