Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
Reese-Davidson Community Project Receives Strong Opposition
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Plans for the Reese-Davidson Community project on the Venice Canals is facing strong opposition from local groups, learn more in...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location
ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
34 New Police Officers Coming to Venice Beach
What the increased police presence means for residents and the LAPD as a whole in this video brought to you...
Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation *...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...Read more