March 4, 2021

The Danger of Inshore Holes

Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe in this video with information by LAFD lifeguards . Video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in News, Venice Beach News, video
