Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe in this video with information by LAFD lifeguards . Video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
The Danger of Inshore Holes
Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics
March 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...
LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union
March 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk
March 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...
First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.
The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Venice Art Crawl Goes Virtual Celebrating 10 Years of Events
The 10th Year of the Venice Art Crawl has started off with “Love”, 15 artists opened their homes and studios...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center
February 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...
Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
