February 26, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Edify TV, Featured
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Edify TV

Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

February 24, 2021

Read more
February 24, 2021

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect in Police Chase Runs Across the Marina Freeway

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Police chase weaves across Westside Tuesday. By Toi Creel A police chase that began in Ladera Heights weaved all across...

The CIA Cleaning Crew on 1/24 cleaning up the area around Rose & Lincoln. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Volunteers Needed for Venice Cleaning Crew This Weekend

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Washington Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...

Photo: Great White (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location By Kerry Slater A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the...

Rockwell Kitchen's breakfast burrito. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Edify TV, Featured, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify TV, Featured, video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...

Art by Cey Adams.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR