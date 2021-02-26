The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from homelessness to accepting services. This video brought to you by School of Rock.
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?
Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?
A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center
February 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect
The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality
By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Suspect in Police Chase Runs Across the Marina Freeway
Police chase weaves across Westside Tuesday. By Toi Creel A police chase that began in Ladera Heights weaved all across...
Volunteers Needed for Venice Cleaning Crew This Weekend
February 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Washington Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East
Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location By Kerry Slater A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the...
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
