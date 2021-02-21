The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect
Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality
By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Suspect in Police Chase Runs Across the Marina Freeway
Police chase weaves across Westside Tuesday. By Toi Creel A police chase that began in Ladera Heights weaved all across...
Volunteers Needed for Venice Cleaning Crew This Weekend
February 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Washington Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East
Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location By Kerry Slater A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the...
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists
Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program
February 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting
February 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
February 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Deadline for filing March 23rd Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...
