The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into housing for the homeless, see what locals have to say in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate
Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality
By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Suspect in Police Chase Runs Across the Marina Freeway
Police chase weaves across Westside Tuesday. By Toi Creel A police chase that began in Ladera Heights weaved all across...
Volunteers Needed for Venice Cleaning Crew This Weekend
February 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Washington Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East
Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location By Kerry Slater A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the...
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists
Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program
February 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting
February 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021
February 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks
February 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
February 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
