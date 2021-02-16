Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

By Chad Winthrop

Recently it was announced that Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

In early April, panelists will review applications from 4,500 candidates in early April, select 600 semifinalists and name finalists in May.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.

In non-pandemic times, all Scholars are invited to Washington, DC for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.