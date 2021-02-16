February 16, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

By Chad Winthrop

A Venice High School student is a candidate in this year’s Presidential Scholars Program.

Recently it was announced that Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

In early April, panelists will review applications from 4,500 candidates in early April, select 600 semifinalists and name finalists in May.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.

In non-pandemic times, all Scholars are invited to Washington, DC for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene of a Venice shooting last week. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

Read more
February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Venice Beach News, video

Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Deadline for filing March 23rd  Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes

February 10, 2021

Read more
February 10, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR