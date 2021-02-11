Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?
Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...
Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video
February 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Venice Housing Project Tops-Out
A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
February 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills
February 7, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant
February 4, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...Read more
POPULAR
Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...Read more