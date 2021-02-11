February 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in News, Venice Beach News, video
video

Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.

February 11, 2021

A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 8, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...

A wanted suspect seen wearing a Dodgers jersey shorty after punching a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk last month. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video

February 8, 2021

LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Housing Project Tops-Out

February 7, 2021

A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro

February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

VJAMM Committee members at the April 2018 VJAMM Commemoration, receiving a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from U. S. Congressmember Ted Lieu’s representative, Daisy Paniagua–Uribe. Photos: Courtesy VJAMM.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant

February 4, 2021

Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...

