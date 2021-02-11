February 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica

By Kerry Slater

Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches under $10 in Los Angeles has gone viral. Included on this list is the renowned Godmother (small size) from Bay Cities in Santa Monica. Just blocks away from the deli, however, an Italian restaurant offers a similar sandwich that is certainly not under $10, but is most certainly a top-notch sub.

Heroic Italian (516 Santa Monica Blvd) is a proper Italian restaurant with a full menu, but for lunch, I had my eye on one item: the OMG sandwich with imported Italian prosciutto, salame, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, smoked mozzarella, artichokes, housemade giardinnaire, house roasted tomatoes, olives, mustard, mayo and Italian black summer truffles. Checking in a $17, this sandwich is not cheap, but neither is caviar and the OMG is definitely more filling than sturgeon eggs.

Aesthetically, this sandwich is perfect and before I bite in, I knew at the very least this sandwich was going to be tasty. Chowing down, this prediction was vindicated. While sticking to classic Italian-deli roots, the OMG still manages to stand out as a unique sandwich. This is accomplished by the red spread on the bread, which adds a nice kick while giving the sandwich an almost pizza-like flavor profile. The bread itself simple: similar to the warm soft bread served with meals at an Italian restaurant yet still sturdy enough to keep the sandwich together.

The OMG also stays intact thanks to its immaculate construction. The Godmother, while I think a slightly better product overall, is an annoyingly messy sandwich. The OMG, however, avoids this sloppiness by both using a drier spread as opposed to the wet dressing of the Godmother, while also keeping the condiments light.

Overall, while the price tag may be a bit high, the OMG is a serious player in the Los Angeles sandwich-scene. When gauging a restaurant’s rating, I like to tend to reserve ratings of 8 and above for places that I would take a friend from out of town to. The Godmother from Bay Cities, which I would give at least a 9/10 to, is an item I make nearly every person visiting LA eat. The OMG from Heroic, while not quite as good, would be something I would recommend for an out-of-towner if they tried a Godmother first and liked what they tasted.

Taste: 9/10
Quality: 9/10
Value: 6/10
Overall: 8/10

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes

February 10, 2021

Read more
February 10, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...

A wanted suspect seen wearing a Dodgers jersey shorty after punching a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk last month. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Housing Project Tops-Out

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

VJAMM Committee members at the April 2018 VJAMM Commemoration, receiving a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from U. S. Congressmember Ted Lieu’s representative, Daisy Paniagua–Uribe. Photos: Courtesy VJAMM.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...

Photo: The Rose Venice (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurant Recovers $20K Stolen Pizza Oven

February 3, 2021

Read more
February 3, 2021

Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice restaurant has recovered its...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR