Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314

By Toi Creel

A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent some of the al fresco dining practices restaurants have adopted during the pandemic, especially relating to alcoholic beverage consumption

State Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco has proposed Senate Bill 314, which would loosen outdoor dining restrictions and make changes to restaurant alcohol regulations and permits.

The bill would do this by allowing the state of California’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to expedite with applications.

“This bill would authorize the department to issue a COVID-19 permanent caterer’s authorization to a licensee under an on-sale general license. The authorization would authorize the on-site consumption of the alcoholic beverages for which the licensee has on-sale privileges on property that is adjacent to the licensed premises, as specified. The bill would require the department to expedite the review of an application for an authorization, as specified,” reads the bill.

The legislation, also known as the Bar and Restaurant Recovery Act, would also allow for open container entertainment zones at outdoor events such as festivals and eliminate a restricted number of annual tastings at bars and wineries. In addition, it would allow two separate restaurants or bars with separate ABC licenses to rent and serve beverages from the same physical location.

The legislation would also allow a licensee to permit a person under the age of 21 years to enter and remain in the licensed premises provided that alcoholic beverages are not sold, served, or consumed on the premises during the time that a person under the age of 21 years is present. This is prohibited and is a misdemeanor under current law.

The bill, which was introduced to the legislature on February 4, has been sent to the Committee on Rules for assignment.

Read the bill in full: www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB314

Related Posts
Seasonal Farmers’ Rice Mussels. Mixed rice (koshihikari, wild rice). Puffed quinoa. Sous vide egg. Jangahchi. Chives. Photo: Ben Hon (naemo.la).
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

NYC-Chefs’ Korean Fine Dining Takeout Leaves the Westside

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Naemo moves from Sawtelle-area to Koreatown By Kerry Slater Two prominent New York City chefs running a Korean fine-dining pop-up...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...

A wanted suspect seen wearing a Dodgers jersey shorty after punching a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk last month. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Housing Project Tops-Out

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

VJAMM Committee members at the April 2018 VJAMM Commemoration, receiving a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from U. S. Congressmember Ted Lieu’s representative, Daisy Paniagua–Uribe. Photos: Courtesy VJAMM.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...

Photo: The Rose Venice (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurant Recovers $20K Stolen Pizza Oven

February 3, 2021

Read more
February 3, 2021

Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice restaurant has recovered its...

Marcie Polier-Swartz with her brother, Brad Zalben. Marcie has been attending medical appointments with her brother on an ongoing basis since 2000.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...

