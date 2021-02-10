February 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).

Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month 

By Kerry Slater 

A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing after 33 years of serving authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine. 

Hurry Curry of Tokyo, located at 2131 Sawtelle Blvd, has announced via a note on its website that the restaurant is closing at the end of the month. 

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Hurry Curry of Tokyo after 33 years in business. We have lost our lease and will serve our last meal at the end of February,” the note reads. “We are especially proud of our many excellent employees over the years who represented us so well and prepared and served what we felt was the best curry in Los Angeles.” 

The restaurant first opened its doors on Sawtelle in 1989. After spending time researching Japanese curry houses in Tokyo in the 1980s, their goal was to bring the wonderful flavors and value of these popular restaurants to Los Angeles. Working with Japanese chefs from Tokyo, the restaurant developed its original blend of 21 spices for its signature curry sauce. 

Sawtelle is now one of Los Angeles’ most bustling dining destinations, but when Hurry Curry opened 33 years ago, this was not the case, and the restaurant has played a crucial role in the evolution of the neighborhood. 

“We are also proud to have been a significant part of the development of Sawtelle Blvd from a sleepy street near the 405 to a powerhouse of dining. It is the street L.A. goes for Asian food,” the restaurant wrote. “Thank you to our customers who have supported us through the years and we certainly hope to see you all, and serve you a last few plates of curry, throughout February.” 

In addition, the restaurant is hoping to raise $15,000 via a GoFundME to provide assistance for its employees. 

“The upcoming closure of our Sawtelle restaurant at the end of February will put over 15 dedicated employees out of work which will [be] devastating,” the restaurant writes. “We are in the business of creating community through food and never has there been a time where that is needed more. It’s been our privilege to serve the Sawtelle and West LA community for the last 33 years and we are grateful for the continued support of our loyal guests. We humbly make this request to those who are looking for a way to help our community members get through this crisis.” 

More info: https://www.gofundme.com/f/assistance-for-hurry-curry-of-tokyo-employees?member=8439360&rcid=b32ddccc40e8425ba350c48b331d9e11&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

