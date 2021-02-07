A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Venice Housing Project Tops-Out
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
February 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant
February 4, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...
Venice Restaurant Recovers $20K Stolen Pizza Oven
February 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice restaurant has recovered its...
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
CVS Rolls out COVID-19 Vaccines
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...
Longtime Venice Restaurant Has Custom Pizza Oven Stolen
February 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Public help sought locating stolen pizza oven by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Venice restaurant is asking...
Westside’s Only Winter Homeless Shelter Opens in Venice
January 31, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program includes 30 beds at Venice’s Oakwood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro A winter homeless shelter is...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Venice Housing Project Tops-Out
A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...Read more
POPULAR
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...Read more