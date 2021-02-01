February 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home
* Is Hunter Biden Visiting The Venice Canals?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

