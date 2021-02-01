Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home
* Is Hunter Biden Visiting The Venice Canals?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
Longtime Venice Restaurant Has Custom Pizza Oven Stolen
February 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Public help sought locating stolen pizza oven by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Venice restaurant is asking...
Westside’s Only Winter Homeless Shelter Opens in Venice
January 31, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program includes 30 beds at Venice’s Oakwood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro A winter homeless shelter is...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Venice Beach Closed as Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast
January 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey are closed due to the potential for beach lightning. By...
Nautical Chase Ensues After Baywatch Lifeguard Boat Stolen
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Man arrested Tuesday for stealing LA County lifeguard boat By Chad Winthrop This week a person stole a Baywatch lifeguard...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos
Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts
National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bair and Switch?
January 26, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in California, affecting...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
