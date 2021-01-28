January 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service
* Could Elementary Schools Reopen In A Few Weeks?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, video
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bair and Switch?

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
video

Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...

A man wanted by police in connection to a Venice attempted break-in. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave By Chad Winthrop Police have released a photo of a suspect...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Seven-Story Apartment Survives Appeal

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westside development has survived...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice-Area DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday night at Venice-area intersection By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR