Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video brought to you by 911 Covid Testing Center.
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man: YO! Venice Show – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man * LAPD Crack...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
‘Doctor’s Office on Wheels’ Homeless and Those at Risk of Losing Homes
Venice Family Clinic launches mobile clinic van aimed at preventing homelessness By Chad Winthrop A Venice non-profit has launched a...Read more