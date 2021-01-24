A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Venice Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition
Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Venice-Area DUI Checkpoint This Weekend
DUI and license checkpoint Friday night at Venice-area intersection By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is...
Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts
With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Westside
Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...
Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger
Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
‘Doctor’s Office on Wheels’ Homeless and Those at Risk of Losing Homes
January 19, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic launches mobile clinic van aimed at preventing homelessness By Chad Winthrop A Venice non-profit has launched a...
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?
Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Missing Man Last Seen in Palms Area
January 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chance Olsewski last seen in on the Westside on Friday A missing 20-year-old man was last seen in the Palms...
Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man: YO! Venice Show – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man * LAPD Crack...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
