Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News
News, Venice Beach News, video

LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Coffee Shop Adding New Westside Storefront

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 14, 2012 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down  A beloved...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Boardwalk Building

January 13, 2021

January 13, 2021

Over 100 firefighters respond to Ocean Front Walk fire Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro Over 100 firefighters responded a fire...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

"Of the five California counties with the highest seven-day average COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to Christmas, just one has taken strong enforcement measures," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

The Big Price When Scofflaws Don’t Enforce the Law

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The list of California law enforcement agencies refusing to enforce current stay-at-home, crowd-size and...

Brown Pelican with slashed pouch being examined by Jennifer Martines, rehabilitation technician at International Bird Rescue in Los Angeles. Photo: International Bird Rescue.
News, Venice Beach News

Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Venice-area? At least...

Firefighters fight a Marina del Rey apartment fire Monday morning. Photo: Los Angeles County Fire Department (Twitter).
Featured, Venice Beach News

One Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Fire

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
News, video

LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.: Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...

A RV catches fire in Venice last September. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Vehicle catches fire earlier this week Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...

