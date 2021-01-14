January 15, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin introduced a bill to end mandatory encampment cleanups. This video made possible by School of Rock.

video

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale's is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area.
News, video

LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
video

Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists.
News, video

Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
video

Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside's most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument?
Special News Show: 2020 in Review

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
video

Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
News, video

LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood's largest properties, and check...
News, video

Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...
video

Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march.
News, video

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dies At 62 * 'Operation Santa' Helping...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI's newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani's Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

