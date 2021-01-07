January 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

When Will Outdoor Dining Resume in LA County?

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban

By Sam Catanzaro

A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban gives some indication when local restaurants may be able to resume al fresco service.

On December 20, 2020, the 2nd District Court of Appeal issued a ruling directing Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant to show at an upcoming hearing why his December 15 rejection of the County’s outdoor ban should remain in place. Chalfant will present his case to the three-justice panel during a February 10 hearing, meaning the appellate court’s stay will prevent the resumption of outdoor dining until at least that date.

“The preliminary injunction order is stayed until further order of this court,” the appellate panel ruled.

LA County’s three-week outdoor dining ban went into effect on November 25 amid rising COVID-19 cases. The California Restaurant Association and a downtown LA restaurant owner, however, filed lawsuits challenging the action in Los Angeles Superior Court. On December 15, Judge Chalfant sided with the plaintiffs, though noted California’s overriding outdoor dining ban–recently renewed by Gov. Gavin Newsom–prevented outdoor dining in LA County until the state order expires. Chalfant instead prohibited the county from implementing its dining ban beyond the original three-week time period.

“By failing to weigh the benefits of an outdoor dining restriction against its costs, the county acted arbitrarily and its decision lacks a rational relationship to a legitimate end,” Chalfant wrote. “The balance of harms works in petitioners’ favor until such time as the county concludes after proper risk-benefit analysis that restaurants must be closed to protect the healthcare system.”

The County appealed Chalfant’s decision on December 17, the day after its outdoor dining ban expired. With the overriding state law, however, there was no immediate practical consequence. Now at the February 10 hearing, the appellate court will decide on the future of LA County’s outdoor dining ban.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
A RV catches fire in Venice last September. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Vehicle catches fire earlier this week Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...

C&O Trattoria's beloved garlic rolls. Photo: C&O Trattoria (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Longtime Venice Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

January 6, 2021

Read more
January 6, 2021

After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Venice restaurant that has been around for nearly...

Left: Shad Gaspard on Venice Beach Sunday, May 17, 2020. Right: Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies search for Shad on Monday, May 18. Photos: Instagram/Twitter.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

WWE Star’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit in Venice Beach Drowning

January 4, 2021

Read more
January 4, 2021

Siliana Gaspard files suit claiming negligence By Chad Winthrop The widow of WWE star Shad Gaspard who drowned last year...
News, video

Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Read more
January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Development Survives Two Appeals

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to Venice recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Left: Papille Gustative meals for frontline workers at UCLA Health. Photos: Courtesy Papille Gustative.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Main Street Restaurant Serving Free Farm-Fresh Meals to First Responders

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Main Street restaurant giving back while keeping staff working By Toi Creel While all too many restaurants have been forced...
News, video

LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...

Story Koilby, a missing woman last seen in Mar Vista. Photo: LAPD (via Patch Venice-Mar Vista).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

32-Year-Old Story Kolby Last Seen in Venice-Area

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

LAPD asking public for helping finding missing person Police are asking for public help finding a missing woman last seen...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR