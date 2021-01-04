January 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave
* FEMA Ranks Los Angeles County Most Dangerous in the U.S
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, video
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

Read more
January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Development Survives Two Appeals

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to Venice recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Left: Papille Gustative meals for frontline workers at UCLA Health. Photos: Courtesy Papille Gustative.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Main Street Restaurant Serving Free Farm-Fresh Meals to First Responders

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Main Street restaurant giving back while keeping staff working By Toi Creel While all too many restaurants have been forced...
video

Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
News, video

LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...

Story Koilby, a missing woman last seen in Mar Vista. Photo: LAPD (via Patch Venice-Mar Vista).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

32-Year-Old Story Kolby Last Seen in Venice-Area

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

LAPD asking public for helping finding missing person Police are asking for public help finding a missing woman last seen...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...

"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR