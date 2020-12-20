A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel
Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count
“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
VNC Calls for Outdoor Dining, Longtime Venice Restaurant Temporarily Closes
Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority
December 15, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...
Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...
Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 11, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
