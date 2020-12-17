Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors
* Unions Representing Nurses, Grocers, and Hotel Workers Seek January Shutdown
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
December 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
VNC Calls for Outdoor Dining, Longtime Venice Restaurant Temporarily Closes
December 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority
December 15, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...
Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...
Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 11, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
ZJ Boarding House to Reopen
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021 By Sam Catanzaro Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
