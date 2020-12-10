Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice
* Hundreds Of City Jobs Set To Be Cut Due To La’s Budget Deficit
All this and more on today's show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside
December 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need
UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George
Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior
December 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested last week...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening
December 3, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening By Toi Creel An...
Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large By Sam Catanzaro Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice...
