Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020

* Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice
* Hundreds Of City Jobs Set To Be Cut Due To La’s Budget Deficit
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

video

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside  Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

Venice Family Clinic and UCLA provide free and healthy food to patients and the community to help keep people healthy. Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic/UCLA.
Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior citizen on October 28. Photo: Citizen App.
Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested last week...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...

Photo: Ghisallo.la/Jakob Layman.
Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening By Toi Creel An...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.
Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting

December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020

Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large By Sam Catanzaro Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice...

