Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening

Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening

By Toi Creel

An anticipated Westside pizza spot has had to close after just one day of being open.

Ghisallo (1622 Ocean Park Blvd) wood-fired pizza by Chef David Rodriguez of Pizzana, opened last Wednesday but had to shut down shortly afterward due to plumbing issues. The location used to be home to another pizza restaurant The Slice.

It is currently unclear the extent of the damage, the timeline of reopening, or when customers will be able to do takeout. The restaurant did not respond to a request for comment.

The restaurant did post this message on their website:

“Dear customers and neighbors, Due to a plumbing situation we encountered, Ghisallo will be closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and will be back soon. Thank you!”

Chef David Rodriguez, previously of Pizzana in Brentwood, will run the kitchen once Ghisallo reopens. Owners Bruce Horwitz and Mark Meyuhas are known for Venice restaurant the Tasting Kitchen on Abbot Kinney. In addition, Horwitz is also a partner in American Beauty, the steakhouse and burger stand on Rose Avenue in Venice.