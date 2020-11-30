December 1, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Free Tree Adoption Event in Venice

Note: We have learned this event has sold out. City Plants, however, has other programs in which City of Los Angeles residents can get free trees, including a delivery service. Learn more at cityplants.org/our-programs/

A free tree adoption is coming to Venice High School soon. 

According to City Plants–the City of Los Angeles affiliated non-profit tree planting and delivery organization–on Saturday, December 5, there will be a free tree adoption at Venice High School. 

Participants must live within the City of Los Angeles and verify proof of residence. Residents must register through Eventbrite as drop-ins are not allowed. 

City Plants’ COVID-19 health and safety protocols allow only one person at a time for tree pick-up along with a no mask, no service rule.

All trees come in a 5-gallon container and are between 3 – 5 feet tall. 

“Our Small, Medium, and Large categories indicate the full-grown size of the tree at maturity,” City Trees said, adding “Our tree stock is constantly changing based on nursery availability and tree options are subject to change upon ordering.” 

Small Trees:

  • African Sumac
  • Medium Trees:
  • Fruitless Olive
  • Peppermint
  • Sweet Bay

Large Trees:

  • Jacaranda

Fruit Trees:

  • Avocado
  • Guava
  • Peach
  • Pear
in Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
Photo: Yours Truly Venice (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Photo: Simpang Asia (Facebook).
Venice Beach Health

Venice Getting Indonesian Restaurant: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater New Indonesian Restaurant Opening in Venice A restauranteur has opened an...

Motel 6 in Whittier, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
Venice Beach Health

County Approves $75M to Fund Purchase of Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...

Bergman swimming across Santa Monica Bay. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Swimmer Abby Bergman is Fourth Person to Cross Santa Monica Bay

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...
Health, Venice Beach Health, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...

Venice Beach Boardwalk, January 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...

Photo: CDC/Debora Cartagena
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
Venice Beach Health, video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...

A rendering of the Venice Wave apartments. Photo: Robert James Taylor Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments

July 27, 2020

Read more
July 27, 2020 1

July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...

"The city must curtail the ability of special interests – especially property developers - to give massive amounts of money to any committee controlled by a city elected official or even to respond to requests from politicians for donations to charitable organizations," writes Mark Ryavec in an op-ed. Photo: Getty Images.
Venice Beach Health

Op-Ed: A New Inspector General to Curb City Hall Corruption Doesn’t Go Far Enough

July 17, 2020

Read more
July 17, 2020

By Mark Ryavec The unfolding prosecution of councilman Jose Huizar for felony corruption is just the tip of the iceberg...

Venice Beach Boardwalk June 29, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Health

LA County’s Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Case Count Reported

June 29, 2020

Read more
June 29, 2020 2

One in every 140 people in the county has the virus and is infectious, say LA County health officials By...

Protestors on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Thursday. Photo: Will Hawkins.
Venice Beach Health

Venice Now Included in Los Angeles Curfew

May 30, 2020

Read more
May 30, 2020 1

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd continue By Sam Catanzaro A City of Los Angeles curfew has been...

Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020 1

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR