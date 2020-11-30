Free Tree Adoption Event in Venice

Note: We have learned this event has sold out. City Plants, however, has other programs in which City of Los Angeles residents can get free trees, including a delivery service. Learn more at cityplants.org/our-programs/

A free tree adoption is coming to Venice High School soon.

According to City Plants–the City of Los Angeles affiliated non-profit tree planting and delivery organization–on Saturday, December 5, there will be a free tree adoption at Venice High School.

Participants must live within the City of Los Angeles and verify proof of residence. Residents must register through Eventbrite as drop-ins are not allowed.

City Plants’ COVID-19 health and safety protocols allow only one person at a time for tree pick-up along with a no mask, no service rule.

All trees come in a 5-gallon container and are between 3 – 5 feet tall.

“Our Small, Medium, and Large categories indicate the full-grown size of the tree at maturity,” City Trees said, adding “Our tree stock is constantly changing based on nursery availability and tree options are subject to change upon ordering.”

Small Trees:

African Sumac

Medium Trees:

Fruitless Olive

Peppermint

Sweet Bay

Large Trees:

Jacaranda

Fruit Trees: