November 24, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts
* Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in A Decade
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, video
Related Posts
" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...

The USPS Venice facility November 21 after a small package exploded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 22, 2020

Read more
November 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Shooting Leaves Man Injured

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Shooting takes place in area of Washington and Pacific Thursday One person was injured following a shooting that took place...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Local Restaurants React to New Dining Restrictions

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, video

Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...

Photo: Pasjoli (Facebook).
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Food & Drink, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Student group Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA help put together over 400 hygiene kits ahead of VFC's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR