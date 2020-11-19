Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”
* Increased Fire Risk Today Due to High Temperatures and Strong Winds
Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE "Warrior Award"
Local Restaurants React to New Dining Restrictions
November 19, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin
November 19, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary
November 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Police Chase Ends in Venice
November 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...
