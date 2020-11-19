November 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE "Warrior Award": YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”
* Increased Fire Risk Today Due to High Temperatures and Strong Winds
All this and more on today's show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, video
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Local Restaurants React to New Dining Restrictions

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...

Photo: Pasjoli (Facebook).
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Food & Drink, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Student group Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA help put together over 400 hygiene kits ahead of VFC's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, video

Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...
video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim October 31. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 15, 2020

November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 15, 2020

November 15, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...

A police chase turns onto Venice Boulearvd Thursday morning, moments before the suspect surrounded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Ends in Venice

November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
News, video

Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...

