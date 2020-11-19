As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf course into affordable housing apartments. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary
November 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Police Chase Ends in Venice
November 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...
David Myers Burger Pop up Comes to Venice
November 12, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Chef David Myers, who previously worked at Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...Read more
Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...Read more