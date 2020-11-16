Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands?
* Increased Fire Risk Today Due to High Temperatures and Strong Winds
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Police Chase Ends in Venice
November 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...
David Myers Burger Pop up Comes to Venice
November 12, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Chef David Myers, who previously worked at Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh Brolin and other stars to appear By Toi Creel The pandemic...
Bomb Squad Responds to Venice Beach Boardwalk Monday
November 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD Bomb Squad discover battery pack in area of OFW and Rose The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Bomb Squad...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...
