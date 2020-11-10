November 11, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local schools should be used for possible vaccination sites when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

“Communities know and trust their local schools and they would be an ideal partner in this effort,” said Supervisor Hahn. “This isn’t a new idea. I remember getting the polio vaccine on a sugar cube at my elementary school in Inglewood when I was a child.”

Supervisor Hahn recently met with LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner who stated a willingness to use LAUSD schools to vaccinate LA County residents.

“I am hopeful that a vaccine will be approved and available soon, and when that happens it is going to be a huge undertaking for LA County,” continued Supervisor Hahn.  “People’s lives and livelihoods will depend on us getting it right and that means preparing now.”

The motion passed Tuesday directs the Department of Public Health to work with LA County school districts, city partners, and relevant community partners to explore the feasibility of partnering with schools for use as vaccination sites, and report back to the Board in 30 days.

The County Department of Public Health has released a report on Supervisor Hahn’s request that the department develop a COVID-19 vaccination plan.  That initial report can be found here: http://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/148877.pdf

