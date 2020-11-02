Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
City Council Delays Vote on Encampment Ban
Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...Read more