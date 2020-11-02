7 In-Person Voting Centers in Venice

If you haven’t already done so, and would like to vote in-person, get out and vote at one of these seven Venice-area voting centers.
The Rose Room
6 Rose Ave, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Westminster Senior Center
1234 Pacific Ave, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Westminster Avenue Elementary School
1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Oakwood Recreation Center
767 California Ave, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Burton Chace Park
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey CA 90292
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Loyola Marymount University
1 Loyola Marymount University Dr, Los Angeles CA 90045
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Find more polling locations at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc?id=4193&culture=en.
According to the County of Los Angeles, when voting in person protect yourself and others by following these guidelines:
• Wear a face covering
• Practice physical distancing in line and at voting booths
• Bring hand sanitizer
• Avoid crowds.
To find a voting dropbox, visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/?id=4193&culture=en