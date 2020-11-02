7 In-Person Voting Centers in Venice

If you haven’t already done so, and would like to vote in-person, get out and vote at one of these seven Venice-area voting centers.

The Rose Room

6 Rose Ave, Venice CA 90291

Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Westminster Senior Center

1234 Pacific Ave, Venice CA 90291

Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Westminster Avenue Elementary School

1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice CA 90291

Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Oakwood Recreation Center

767 California Ave, Venice CA 90291

Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey CA 90292

Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Loyola Marymount University

1 Loyola Marymount University Dr, Los Angeles CA 90045

Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Find more polling locations at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc?id=4193&culture=en.

According to the County of Los Angeles, when voting in person protect yourself and others by following these guidelines:

• Wear a face covering

• Practice physical distancing in line and at voting booths

• Bring hand sanitizer

• Avoid crowds.

To find a voting dropbox, visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/?id=4193&culture=en