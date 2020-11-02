November 3, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

7 In-Person Voting Centers in Venice

If you haven’t already done so, and would like to vote in-person, get out and vote at one of these seven Venice-area voting centers.

The Rose Room
6 Rose Ave, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Westminster Senior Center
1234 Pacific Ave, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Westminster Avenue Elementary School
1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Oakwood Recreation Center
767 California Ave, Venice CA 90291
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Burton Chace Park
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey CA 90292
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Loyola Marymount University
1 Loyola Marymount University Dr, Los Angeles CA 90045
Hours: 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Find more polling locations at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc?id=4193&culture=en.

According to the County of Los Angeles, when voting in person protect yourself and others by following these guidelines:
• Wear a face covering
• Practice physical distancing in line and at voting booths
• Bring hand sanitizer
• Avoid crowds.

To find a voting dropbox, visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/?id=4193&culture=en

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim last Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...

EC Motel - 3501 S. Western Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News

10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Council Delays Vote on Encampment Ban

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Featured, News

Local Spa Owner Admits Price Gouging in Sale of Scarce N95 Masks

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Niki Schwarz, owner of Tikkun Holistic Spa, pleads guilty to federal charges A local day spa owner was charged this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photo: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California. This would require a shift of at least 10 percent of the electorate away from supporting the earlier prison-emptying measures." Photo:
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

‘Recall Newsom’ Head Hanging From Venice Ballerina Clown

October 21, 2020

Read more
October 21, 2020

Cardboard cutout of Gov. Newsom’s head hanging from iconic Venice art installation By Sam Catanzaro A cardboard cutout painting of...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR