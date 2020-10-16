October 16, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa Monica home, is virtual staging changing the selling market, and local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

in News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video
Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking enforcement. Find out what...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Armed Suspect Attempting to Rob Several Local Victims

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
News, video

Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...

Pasta dalla forma. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Italian Restaurant Opens in Venice’s Former Chaya Space

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Italian restaurant Forma expands into Venice By Kerry Slater A popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant has moved into space formerly...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Michelin Pauses 2020 California Guide

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of stars...
Venice Beach Restaurants, video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Under Heat Advisory

October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

UCLA to Administer Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing

October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020

SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...

The Venice Family Clinic Rose Avenue site circa the 1980s. Photo: Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Free School Supplies and Hygiene Products Wanted by Venice Family Clinic

October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020

Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...

The scene of a September 19 Venice double shooting. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition Calls for Bonin to Hold Public Saftey Town Hall

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Petition circulating citing increase in crime By Sam Catanzaro Over 800 people have signed a petition calling for Councilmember Mike...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...

