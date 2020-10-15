Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking * LA County Covid-19 Workplace Cases Rise Slightly. All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020
Italian Restaurant Opens in Venice’s Former Chaya Space
October 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Italian restaurant Forma expands into Venice By Kerry Slater A popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant has moved into space formerly...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Pauses 2020 California Guide
October 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of stars...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Venice Under Heat Advisory
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
UCLA to Administer Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing
October 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
Free School Supplies and Hygiene Products Wanted by Venice Family Clinic
October 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...
Petition Calls for Bonin to Hold Public Saftey Town Hall
October 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Petition circulating citing increase in crime By Sam Catanzaro Over 800 people have signed a petition calling for Councilmember Mike...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...
