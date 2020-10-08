Teenager Victim in Venice Gang Shooting

Shooting occurs on Ocean Front Walk Wednesday evening

By Sam Catanzaro

A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition following what police say was a gang shooting in Venice Wednesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident was reported at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Venice Boulevard and Ocean Front Walk.

Police say a group got into a verbal altercation when the suspect–described by the LAPD as a Black male–produced a handgun and shot the victim–described as a 19-year-old Black male.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical yet stable condition, according to the LAPD.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at-large.

The incident appears to have been gang-related, the LAPD says.