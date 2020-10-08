National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a wide range of sweet tooths. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Teenager Victim in Venice Gang Shooting
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Shooting occurs on Ocean Front Walk Wednesday evening By Sam Catanzaro A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical...
Another Fire at a Venice Homeless Encampment
October 7, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LAFD extinguish Venice Boulevard fire Tuesday A Venice homeless encampment went up in flames Tuesday, one of several such fires...
Nail Salons, Playgrounds, Indoor Shopping Malls Among Sectors Reopening
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers; What’s the Difference?
October 6, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The headline back on June 12 was threatening: “A revolt against masks creates new...
Venice Family Clinic Celebrates 50 Years
Kickoff party October 11 By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, announced today that it will...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Venice High Teacher Named One of Top Educators in County
October 5, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice High School’s Hazel Kight Witham recognized by LA County Office of Education By Chad Winthrop A Venice High School...
DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
Venice Housing Development Set to Recieve $41M in Bonds
October 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
City Council approves funding for Thatcher Yard A developer is set to receive $41,000,000 in bonds for a Venice housing...
LAX Creates ‘Noise-Portal’
Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Swimmer Abby Bergman is Fourth Person to Cross Santa Monica Bay
On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...
Police Seek Suspects Involved in Venice Sports Bar Shooting
Two bystanders injured in September 23 incident By Staff Writer Los Angeles Police are asking the public for help in...
Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
