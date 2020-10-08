October 9, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by School Of Rock

in News, video
Related Posts
News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

Photo: Roberta's (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...

The Coast Beach Cafe and Bar patio. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...

Police search for a suspect following a shooting in Venice. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Teenager Victim in Venice Gang Shooting

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Shooting occurs on Ocean Front Walk Wednesday evening By Sam Catanzaro A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical...
video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...

A fire burns on the 500 block of Venice Boulevard Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Fire at a Venice Homeless Encampment

October 7, 2020

Read more
October 7, 2020

LAFD extinguish Venice Boulevard fire Tuesday A Venice homeless encampment went up in flames Tuesday, one of several such fires...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Nail Salons, Playgrounds, Indoor Shopping Malls Among Sectors Reopening

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Celebrates 50 Years

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Kickoff party October 11 By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, announced today that it will...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...

Hazel Kight Witham. Photos: Sam Catanzaro/LA County Office of Education.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice High Teacher Named One of Top Educators in County

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

Venice High School’s Hazel Kight Witham recognized by LA County Office of Education By Chad Winthrop A Venice High School...
News, video

DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
video

Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development. Photo: Los Angeles Department of City Planning.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Housing Development Set to Recieve $41M in Bonds

October 4, 2020

Read more
October 4, 2020

City Council approves funding for Thatcher Yard A developer is set to receive $41,000,000 in bonds for a Venice housing...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR