The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always profitable service in this video made possible by School of Rock
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Controversial Housing Project Approved
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
