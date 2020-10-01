October 2, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

News, video

Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
video

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
News, video

Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Health, Venice Beach Health, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
News, video

Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
News, video

Controversial Housing Project Approved

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, video

Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
News, video

Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...

