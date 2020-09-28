September 29, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration of this National day, in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

News, video

Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
News, video

Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, Westside Wellness

Are Wildfires Making You Sick?

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

County Has Issued Over 45 Citations to Businesses Violating COVID-19 Rules This Month

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued 46 citations to 25 businesses since August 30 By Sam Catanzaro...

Venice Beach Boardwalk over Labor Day weekend. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

County Watching for Surge in COVID-19 Cases

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
News, video

Controversial Housing Project Approved

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, video

Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV, Featured, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...

Venice Beach Boardwalk, January 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...

