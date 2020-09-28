September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration of this National day, in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Are Wildfires Making You Sick?
September 22, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
County Has Issued Over 45 Citations to Businesses Violating COVID-19 Rules This Month
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued 46 citations to 25 businesses since August 30 By Sam Catanzaro...
County Watching for Surge in COVID-19 Cases
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
Controversial Housing Project Approved
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
September 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
