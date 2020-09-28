Arrest Made in Venice Pier Sexual Assualt Case

LAPD arrest Kwan Dante Adams

By Chad Winthrop

Los Angeles police have arrested a man in connection to a violent sexual assault that took place recently near the Venice Beach pier.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Pacific Division officers responded to the area of Anchorage Street and Ocean Front Walk around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8 in response to a female who had suffered severe injuries in an assault that occurred between 2 and 5 a.m. According to the LAPD, the victim was found unconscious outside the beach restroom lying naked from the waist down. The attacker made off with the victim’s wallet, purse, iPhone and vehicle, police say.

The LAPD says that Kwan Dante Adams, 24, taken into custody Saturday on an outstanding robbery arrest warrant without incident.